NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Stock trading around $194.31 per share: What’s Next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.05%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance Opportunities.

Links deep vehicle data to insurance industry for risk assessment and cost modeling.

Combines NXP’s new S32G2 high-performance automotive processors with MOTER’s insurance data science expertise and software.

Over the last 12 months, NXPI stock rose by 60.11%. The one-year NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.55. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.79 billion, with 277.53 million shares outstanding and 275.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, NXPI stock reached a trading volume of 1917547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $224.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $225 to $235. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $213, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on NXPI stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 182 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.72, while it was recorded at 192.99 for the last single week of trading, and 178.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.77%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,928 million, or 95.80% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,393,718, which is approximately -0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,126,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.35 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -13.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 40,272,654 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 42,749,806 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 168,783,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,805,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,871,691 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 8,027,711 shares during the same period.