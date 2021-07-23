NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Stock trading around $40.13 per share: What’s Next?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] price surged by 1.72 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on July 21, 2021 that NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report Second Quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

A sum of 2635274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.07M shares. NRG Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $40.39 and dropped to a low of $39.71 until finishing in the latest session at $40.13.

The one-year NRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.62. The average equity rating for NRG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 52.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NRG Stock Performance Analysis:

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.00, while it was recorded at 39.88 for the last single week of trading, and 36.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NRG Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.69.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 538.04. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 533.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $124,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 42.60%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,526 million, or 98.30% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,939,262, which is approximately 2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,501,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $902.99 million in NRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $488.35 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 1.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 31,806,085 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 24,643,275 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 180,932,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,382,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,923,219 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,600,258 shares during the same period.