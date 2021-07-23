Novartis AG [NVS] fell -3.55% so far this year. What now?

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] closed the trading session at $91.08 on 07/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.9846, while the highest price level was $91.48. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Novartis pledges 10-year commitment with Morehouse School of Medicine, 26 Historically Black Colleges, Universities, Medical Schools and other leading organizations to co-create effective, measurable solutions for health equity.

Novartis and the Novartis US Foundation to join forces with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Morehouse School of Medicine, 26 other Historically Black Colleges, Universities and Medical Schools and others to address root causes of disparities in health and education.

This collaboration will create actionable solutions to target the systemic racism that drives inequitable health outcomes and work together for health equity progress through greater diversity, equity and inclusion across the research and development ecosystem.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.55 percent and weekly performance of -0.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, NVS reached to a volume of 2152692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $105.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on NVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 48.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NVS stock trade performance evaluation

Novartis AG [NVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, NVS shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.92, while it was recorded at 90.82 for the last single week of trading, and 88.95 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novartis AG [NVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 7.89%.

Novartis AG [NVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,999 million, or 10.10% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 21,670,237, which is approximately 0.252% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 20,543,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.8 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -1.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

479 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 10,644,972 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 18,139,856 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 190,786,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,571,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,693,124 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,481,476 shares during the same period.