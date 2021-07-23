NiSource Inc. [NI] gain 8.46% so far this year. What now?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.66%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that NiSource Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 4.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on August 4, 2021, to review its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

NiSource will release its second quarter 2021 earnings before U.S. financial markets open on August 4.

Over the last 12 months, NI stock rose by 0.97%. The one-year NiSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.46. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.69 billion, with 392.70 million shares outstanding and 390.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, NI stock reached a trading volume of 2608233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $28.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 25 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.32, while it was recorded at 25.11 for the last single week of trading, and 23.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,064 million, or 95.40% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 63,288,086, which is approximately 5.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,929,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in NI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.11 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly 2.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 30,687,643 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 22,857,890 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 310,753,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,298,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,649,356 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,640,043 shares during the same period.