NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] Is Currently -9.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ: NTGR] loss -9.53% or -3.53 points to close at $33.53 with a heavy trading volume of 2989269 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that NETGEAR Appoints David J. Henry to Board of Directors; Promotes to President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services; Gregory Rossmann to Transition off Board.

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, announced it has appointed David J. Henry to join the company’s board of directors. The company also announced his promotion to President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services, where he will continue his leadership and management of NETGEAR’s comprehensive suite of products including the industry leading Orbi, Nighthawk, Nighthawk Pro Gaming, and Meural brands. David joined NETGEAR in 2004 as product line manager for WiFi routers and worked his way up through the organization to where he now leads the company’s connected home products and services business and is responsible for overseeing product management, product marketing, engineering and user experience.

David’s promotion and appointment to the board comes at a time when NETGEAR is more focused than ever on delivering premium networking products and services to its entire ecosystem of customers. As a new member of the board, David will leverage his valuable experience in products, apps and services to drive NETGEAR’s strategy of delivering higher value added paid subscription services and accelerating the growth of the premium WiFi segment that NETGEAR created.

It opened the trading session at $31.74, the shares rose to $33.95 and dropped to $31.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTGR points out that the company has recorded -13.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 296.57K shares, NTGR reached to a volume of 2989269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTGR shares is $48.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for NETGEAR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for NETGEAR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while BWS Financial analysts kept a Hold rating on NTGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NETGEAR Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTGR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for NTGR stock

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.13. With this latest performance, NTGR shares dropped by -12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.82 for NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.28, while it was recorded at 36.33 for the last single week of trading, and 37.99 for the last 200 days.

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NETGEAR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]

There are presently around $1,040 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,227,063, which is approximately 7.322% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,230,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.31 million in NTGR stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $71.94 million in NTGR stock with ownership of nearly -20.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ:NTGR] by around 2,937,858 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 2,721,245 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 25,364,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,023,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTGR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 239,611 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 350,362 shares during the same period.