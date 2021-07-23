Mattel Inc. [MAT] Revenue clocked in at $4.86 billion, up 11.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] slipped around -0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.43 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Hagens Berman: Law Firm Investigating Fatal Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Glide Soothers Infant Sleep Products.

Attorneys seeking information from families relating to infant deaths and injuries.

Attorneys at Hagens Berman, a national consumer rights and personal injury law firm, have opened an investigation into infant deaths and injuries involving Fisher-Price’s 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider.

Mattel Inc. stock is now 11.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAT Stock saw the intraday high of $19.78 and lowest of $19.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.31, which means current price is +15.31% above from all time high which was touched on 04/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 2357507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $24.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.18, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $6,552 million, or 97.50% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 47,188,269, which is approximately -2.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 46,945,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $912.15 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $609.08 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 19,362,013 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 15,676,952 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 302,175,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,214,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,413,160 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,039,400 shares during the same period.