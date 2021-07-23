Market cap of Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] reaches 20.33B – now what?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] price plunged by -0.27 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on July 20, 2021 that SPX FLOW Remains Focused On Strategic Plan.

Confirms Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Ingersoll Rand.

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, confirmed its Board of Directors previously received and rejected an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding proposal from Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) to acquire all outstanding shares of SPX FLOW common stock for $85.00 per share in cash.

A sum of 1927213 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares reached a high of $48.97 and dropped to a low of $48.34 until finishing in the latest session at $48.50.

The one-year IR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.94. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $55.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 50 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.27, while it was recorded at 47.94 for the last single week of trading, and 45.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

IR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 16.34%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,089 million, or 95.50% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 63,603,255, which is approximately -3.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.9 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 1.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 26,860,283 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 24,903,493 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 341,814,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,578,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,129,989 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,836,689 shares during the same period.