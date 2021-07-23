Market cap of Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] reaches 881.44M – now what?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] loss -1.78% or -0.09 points to close at $4.96 with a heavy trading volume of 2405532 shares. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Canamex Gold Corp. to acquire a 100% interest in Canamex’ Bruner Property, a gold exploration, located in Nye County, Nevada approximately 180 kilometres (km) southeast of Reno for US$10 million in cash.

Gold was originally discovered at Bruner in 1906 and the district saw intermittent historic small-scale mining between 1906 and 1998. Recent exploration activities by previous operators included mapping, sampling, geophysical surveys and drilling, culminating in a mineral resource estimate in 2015 and a preliminary economic assessment in 2017 outlining a low capital cost, open pit, heap leach mine operation.

It opened the trading session at $5.06, the shares rose to $5.06 and dropped to $4.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXK points out that the company has recorded 7.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, EXK reached to a volume of 2405532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXK in the course of the last twelve months was 87.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.49. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -21.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.90 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.15 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $193 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,456,771, which is approximately 83.406% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,135,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.51 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $18.91 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 3.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 13,264,625 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,460,746 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,268,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,993,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,205,303 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 962,499 shares during the same period.