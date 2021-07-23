Market Analysts see The Clorox Company [CLX] gaining to $166. Time to buy?

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] traded at a high on 07/22/21, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $180.71. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Clorox Announces Aug. 3 Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced that on Tuesday, Aug. 3, it will host a live audio webcast of a discussion with the investment community about its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 results.

The webcast is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) and can be accessed at Clorox investor events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2267331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Clorox Company stands at 3.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for CLX stock reached $21.90 billion, with 125.61 million shares outstanding and 124.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, CLX reached a trading volume of 2267331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Clorox Company [CLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $189.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $240 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $234 to $189, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on CLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CLX stock performed recently?

The Clorox Company [CLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, CLX shares gained by 3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.69, while it was recorded at 183.20 for the last single week of trading, and 192.90 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.82 and a Gross Margin at +45.44. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.97.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 34.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 345.37. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 338.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Clorox Company [CLX] managed to generate an average of $106,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The Clorox Company [CLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 3.25%.

Insider trade positions for The Clorox Company [CLX]

There are presently around $17,799 million, or 82.00% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,035,265, which is approximately -1.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,557,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.31 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly -2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Clorox Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 5,818,275 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 11,424,950 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 81,254,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,497,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,497,218 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 444,280 shares during the same period.