Market Analysts see Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE: SKX] gained 1.89% or 0.95 points to close at $51.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3187328 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Skechers Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Sales of $1.66 Billion and Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $0.88.

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ and a global footwear leader, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $50.74, the shares rose to $51.65 and dropped to $50.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SKX points out that the company has recorded 39.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, SKX reached to a volume of 3187328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKX shares is $56.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $44 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKX in the course of the last twelve months was 61.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SKX stock

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, SKX shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.31, while it was recorded at 48.68 for the last single week of trading, and 40.47 for the last 200 days.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.96 and a Gross Margin at +44.52. Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for SKX is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.24. Additionally, SKX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] managed to generate an average of $8,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. go to 70.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

There are presently around $6,574 million, or 97.30% of SKX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,509,497, which is approximately 0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,457,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $689.16 million in SKX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $636.05 million in SKX stock with ownership of nearly 2.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE:SKX] by around 14,736,285 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 10,556,365 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 103,072,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,365,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,033,189 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,149 shares during the same period.