Market Analysts see Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gaining to $250. Time to buy?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] surged by $6.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $202.98 during the day while it closed the day at $201.85. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Etsy to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the Etsy investor relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

Etsy Inc. stock has also gained 10.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETSY stock has declined by -4.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.03% and gained 13.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $25.36 billion, with 127.10 million shares outstanding and 126.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 2615638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $224.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 7.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.72. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.63 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.89, while it was recorded at 193.45 for the last single week of trading, and 182.73 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 52.80%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,560 million, or 85.40% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,545,512, which is approximately -2.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,044,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.68 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 1.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 10,907,564 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 14,952,359 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 80,950,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,810,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,285,166 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,363,856 shares during the same period.