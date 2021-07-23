Manchester United plc [MANU] is -5.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] price surged by 0.96 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Manchester United Teams Up With Renewable Energy Group to Create a More Sustainable Future.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability through a global partnership with Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI), a leading producer of renewable fuels, with a shared mission to tackle climate change and create a cleaner world.

A sum of 2336709 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 303.63K shares. Manchester United plc shares reached a high of $15.92 and dropped to a low of $15.42 until finishing in the latest session at $15.75.

Guru’s Opinion on Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.40, while Gabelli & Co analysts kept a Buy rating on MANU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 27.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MANU Stock Performance Analysis:

Manchester United plc [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.45, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manchester United plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.93 and a Gross Margin at -1.59. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.56.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United plc [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.90. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MANU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to 5.43%.

Manchester United plc [MANU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $599 million, or 92.30% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 12,954,782, which is approximately 14.051% of the company’s market cap and around 13.34% of the total institutional ownership; LINDSELL TRAIN LTD, holding 11,527,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.55 million in MANU stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $46.84 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly 169.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Manchester United plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 6,643,056 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,501 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 30,242,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,046,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,336,350 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 676,745 shares during the same period.