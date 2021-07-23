Macquarie slashes price target on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] – find out why.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] slipped around -0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.76 at the close of the session, down -1.13%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that ZTO to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 18, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the U.S. markets closes on August 18, 2021.

ZTO’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock is now -0.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZTO Stock saw the intraday high of $29.20 and lowest of $28.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.63, which means current price is +7.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 2735678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $36.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.47, while it was recorded at 28.88 for the last single week of trading, and 30.82 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.10.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.12. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $215,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 1.92%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $7,510 million, or 40.90% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,830,321, which is approximately 0.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,165,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.97 million in ZTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $446.6 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 3.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 47,818,085 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 20,459,269 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 192,866,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,143,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,160,541 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,565,621 shares during the same period.