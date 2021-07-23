Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] moved down -3.13: Why It’s Important

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] traded at a low on 07/22/21, posting a -3.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.94. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the second quarter ended May 30, 2021. The call will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial officer.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wid9fxax or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1.833.693.0541 in the United States and Canada or +1.661.407.1582 internationally; I.D. No. 3784584.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2133499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Levi Strauss & Co. stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $11.01 billion, with 401.96 million shares outstanding and 83.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 2133499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $27 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $27, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LEVI stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has LEVI stock performed recently?

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.31, while it was recorded at 27.31 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

There are presently around $1,813 million, or 80.30% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,931,696, which is approximately -0.759% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 6,707,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.71 million in LEVI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $166.53 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 20.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 14,604,498 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,785,768 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 39,925,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,315,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,017,799 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,617,846 shares during the same period.