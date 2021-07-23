Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGACU] is -4.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [NASDAQ: LGACU] traded at a high on 07/22/21, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.00. The company report on April 3, 2021 that Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class a Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: LGAC) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing April 5, 2021, holders of the 57,500,000 units sold in its initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “LGAC” and “LGACW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LGACU”. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The Company is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company believes the growth-oriented subsectors of the healthcare, technology, energy transition, financial and consumer sectors present particularly attractive investment opportunities, although it will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1850343 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stands at 0.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.31%.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I is set at 0.04

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGACU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGACU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [LGACU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $463 million, or 79.81% of LGACU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGACU stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,527,250, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,983,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.84 million in LGACU stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $20.35 million in LGACU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I [NASDAQ:LGACU] by around 46,304,435 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,316,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGACU stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,304,435 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.