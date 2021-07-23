KB Home [KBH] Revenue clocked in at $4.78 billion, up 20.85% YTD: What’s Next?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] traded at a low on 07/22/21, posting a -1.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.51. The company report on July 20, 2021 that KB Home Demonstrates Continued Leadership in Healthier Home Living, Launching Its Latest Advancement in Indoor Air Quality.

Homebuilder to include MERV-13 rated air filters, one of the highest rated residential filters on the market, at every new community.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, continues to demonstrate leadership in offering healthier home living. Effective immediately, KB Home will include MERV-13 rated air filters at all of its new communities. MERV-13 rated air filters are one of the highest rated residential air filters on the market, and are designed to remove dust, pollen, mold and certain bacteria and viruses for better air quality compared to lower-rated air filters. These filters exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® requirements and are a higher standard than those available from most other homebuilders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1779112 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KB Home stands at 3.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for KBH stock reached $3.77 billion, with 92.09 million shares outstanding and 75.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, KBH reached a trading volume of 1779112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KB Home [KBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $53.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KBH shares from 32 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 66.68.

How has KBH stock performed recently?

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.82, while it was recorded at 40.04 for the last single week of trading, and 41.03 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.14 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.05.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 7.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.97. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $165,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.

Earnings analysis for KB Home [KBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 18.10%.

Insider trade positions for KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $3,334 million, or 90.80% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,623,218, which is approximately 22.16% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,072,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.03 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $198.24 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 0.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 10,445,879 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 9,981,288 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 61,869,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,296,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,788,810 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,605,517 shares during the same period.