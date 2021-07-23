Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, down -59.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] loss -26.88% or -0.75 points to close at $2.04 with a heavy trading volume of 7707431 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:JUPW), announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 11,066,258 shares (the “Company Offering Shares”) of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”) to be issued by the Company, 540,884 shares (the “Selling Stockholder Shares”) of Common Stock to be issued by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of the Company and warrants (the “Company Warrants”) to purchase up to 11,607,142 shares of Common Stock, at a price to the public of $2.79 per Company Offering Share

In addition, the Company and the Selling Stockholders granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock, representing 15% of the number of shares of Common Stock sold in the base offering and additional Company Warrants, representing up to 15% of the Company Warrants sold in the base offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $37.4 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

It opened the trading session at $2.15, the shares rose to $2.22 and dropped to $2.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JUPW points out that the company has recorded -63.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 25.0% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 166.60K shares, JUPW reached to a volume of 7707431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10.

Trading performance analysis for JUPW stock

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.67. With this latest performance, JUPW shares dropped by -53.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.51% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.33 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -481.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.69. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -590.17.

Return on Total Capital for JUPW is now -159.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -172.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, JUPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] managed to generate an average of -$1,257,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]

There are presently around $4 million, or 18.80% of JUPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JUPW stocks are: GLENVIEW TRUST CO with ownership of 1,990,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.94% of the total institutional ownership; M HOLDINGS SECURITIES, INC., holding 50,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in JUPW stocks shares; and ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $55000.0 in JUPW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ:JUPW] by around 2,106,861 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 28,427 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 28,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,106,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JUPW stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,861 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,427 shares during the same period.