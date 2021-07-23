Jefferies slashes price target on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] – find out why.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: GO] closed the trading session at $33.05 on 07/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.52, while the highest price level was $34.12. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Grocery Outlet Continues National Expansion, Celebrating 400th Store Opening in Hailey, Idaho.

Grand Opening Caps off Momentous Year as Grocery Outlet Celebrates 75 Years in Business, Two Year Anniversary as a Public Company & 11th Annual Independence from Hunger Campaign.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), the leading extreme-value retailer in the United States offering quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers, announced the opening of its 400th store and newest location in Hailey, Idaho.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.80 percent and weekly performance of -4.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 882.46K shares, GO reached to a volume of 3242705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $40.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $42, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on GO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GO in the course of the last twelve months was 505.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GO stock trade performance evaluation

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, GO shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.46, while it was recorded at 35.10 for the last single week of trading, and 38.28 for the last 200 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. go to 7.10%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,161 million, or 99.51% of GO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,633,303, which is approximately 9.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,459,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.58 million in GO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $252.83 million in GO stock with ownership of nearly 5.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:GO] by around 9,702,828 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 8,065,202 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 77,870,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,639,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,307,359 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,805 shares during the same period.