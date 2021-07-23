Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] is 7.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: NTEC] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.30 during the day while it closed the day at $3.71. The company report on May 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PRAH, WSFS, STAY, NTEC, MX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Intec Pharma Ltd stock has also gained 10.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTEC stock has declined by -5.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.64% and gained 7.54% year-on date.

The market cap for NTEC stock reached $17.89 million, with 4.82 million shares outstanding and 4.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, NTEC reached a trading volume of 7344391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Intec Pharma Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $10 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Intec Pharma Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on NTEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intec Pharma Ltd is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47.

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.42. With this latest performance, NTEC shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.40% of NTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTEC stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 443,008, which is approximately 435.286% of the company’s market cap and around 2.72% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 120,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in NTEC stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.17 million in NTEC stock with ownership of nearly 206.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ:NTEC] by around 508,000 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 319,981 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 24,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 803,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTEC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,840 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 162,394 shares during the same period.