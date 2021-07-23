HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is 15.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.44 during the day while it closed the day at $4.24. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Dymapak, Global Leader in Packaging Solutions, Partners with Plastic Bank®; Calls on Partners to Join Forces in Sustainability Efforts.

The partnership will reduce environmental impact while raising social and environmental consciousness.

Dymapak, the leading global manufacturer of innovative child-resistant packaging solutions designed for a variety of applications and industries, has launched a new initiative and partnership with the social enterprise Plastic Bank®.

HEXO Corp. stock has also loss -5.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEXO stock has declined by -22.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.28% and gained 15.22% year-on date.

The market cap for HEXO stock reached $635.86 million, with 149.97 million shares outstanding and 143.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 2816463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -26.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.76 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $67 million, or 17.98% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,862,329, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,158,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 million in HEXO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.92 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 3,776,600 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,805,866 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 10,127,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,709,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,205 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,495,119 shares during the same period.