GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] moved up 0.44: Why It’s Important

GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE: GFL] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $31.94 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2021 that THE LAW FIRM OF TAMARA N. HOLDER, LLC: GFL Environmental sued for intimidating female employee and forcing her resignation after she reported sexual harassment.

A former employee of a publicly-traded, Toronto-based waste management company is suing the company for telling her that she would have to resign and “agree” to never work for the company again if she wanted compensation for being sexually harassed on the job.

Former GFL employee says its no-rehire, non-compete clauses in settlement agreeements are illegal, against public policy.

GFL Environmental Inc. represents 314.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.05 billion with the latest information. GFL stock price has been found in the range of $31.66 to $32.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 914.66K shares, GFL reached a trading volume of 1967539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]:

Goldman have made an estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for GFL Environmental Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GFL Environmental Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.09.

Trading performance analysis for GFL stock

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, GFL shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.99, while it was recorded at 31.50 for the last single week of trading, and 29.63 for the last 200 days.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.25 and a Gross Margin at +3.92. GFL Environmental Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.71.

Return on Total Capital for GFL is now -1.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.36. Additionally, GFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] managed to generate an average of -$64,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

An analysis of insider ownership at GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]

There are presently around $6,159 million, or 93.99% of GFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFL stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 62,609,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.04% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 50,824,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in GFL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $269.86 million in GFL stock with ownership of nearly -14.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GFL Environmental Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE:GFL] by around 6,515,869 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 10,622,267 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 175,686,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,824,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,726 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 703,674 shares during the same period.