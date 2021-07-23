Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] moved down -1.60: Why It’s Important

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] loss -1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $29.44 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust [NYSE American: FTF], a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced a distribution of $0.0780 per common share, payable August 13, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 30, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: July 29, 2021).

The Fund adopted a managed distribution plan and will make monthly distributions to common shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 10 percent, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 10 percent of the previous month’s average NAV, divided by 12. Management will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

Franklin Resources Inc. represents 490.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.24 billion with the latest information. BEN stock price has been found in the range of $29.275 to $29.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 2778499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BEN stock. On October 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BEN shares from 24 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.29.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.78, while it was recorded at 29.33 for the last single week of trading, and 27.68 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +66.68. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 9.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.15. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $66,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 10.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $6,680 million, or 47.30% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,932,593, which is approximately 1.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,403,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $806.75 million in BEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $801.7 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 15,391,769 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 19,313,231 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 192,183,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,888,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,943,966 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,959 shares during the same period.