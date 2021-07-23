For SolarWinds Corporation [SWI], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

SolarWinds Corporation [NYSE: SWI] closed the trading session at $10.88 on 07/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.90, while the highest price level was $10.965. The company report on July 20, 2021 that SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, Publicly Traded Company.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) (“SolarWinds”), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, and N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) (“N-able”), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, announced the completion of the previously announced spin-off of the SolarWinds managed service provider (“MSP”) business into a standalone, separately-traded public company named N-able, Inc. Following the separation, which was completed on July 19, 2021, N-able will provide cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (“MSPs”), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. SolarWinds will retain its Core IT Management business focused primarily on providing IT infrastructure management software to corporate IT organizations. N-able common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NABL.”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005298/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.22 percent and weekly performance of -36.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 810.79K shares, SWI reached to a volume of 2629344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWI shares is $19.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for SolarWinds Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for SolarWinds Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SWI stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SWI shares from 18 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarWinds Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

SWI stock trade performance evaluation

SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.85. With this latest performance, SWI shares dropped by -36.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.88 for SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.70 and a Gross Margin at +89.65. SolarWinds Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.22.

Return on Total Capital for SWI is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] managed to generate an average of $47,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.SolarWinds Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarWinds Corporation go to 9.10%.

SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,317 million, or 98.40% of SWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWI stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 122,947,740, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 100,181,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in SWI stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $169.77 million in SWI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SolarWinds Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in SolarWinds Corporation [NYSE:SWI] by around 12,243,072 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 11,686,099 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 280,981,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,910,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,063,739 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,861,640 shares during the same period.