For Organon & Co. [OGN], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] price surged by 1.51 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Organon To Report Fiscal Q2 Results and Host Conference Call on August 12, 2021.

Organon (NYSE: OGN) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 12, 2021, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

A sum of 2219815 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.11M shares. Organon & Co. shares reached a high of $31.06 and dropped to a low of $30.25 until finishing in the latest session at $30.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

OGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Organon & Co. [OGN], while it was recorded at 29.80 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Organon & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.36 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.68.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organon & Co. [OGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.62. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $217,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Organon & Co. [OGN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,168 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 10,223,700 shares. Additionally, 1,394 investors decreased positions by around 13,438,936 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 160,184,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,847,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 852,018 shares, while 530 institutional investors sold positions of 2,698,466 shares during the same period.