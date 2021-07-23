For Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [NYSE: DGNR] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.99 during the day while it closed the day at $9.98. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Closing of the transaction anticipated on July 30, 2021, subject to the result of the stockholder vote and satisfaction of closing conditions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (“CCC”), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance economy, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (“Dragoneer Investment Group”), announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective Dragoneer’s registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”).

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DGNR stock has declined by -2.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.41% and lost -24.79% year-on date.

The market cap for DGNR stock reached $860.77 million, with 86.25 million shares outstanding and 51.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 584.90K shares, DGNR reached a trading volume of 1905555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]:

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DGNR stock trade performance evaluation

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, DGNR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.41% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]: Insider Ownership positions

51 institutional holders increased their position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [NYSE:DGNR] by around 29,347,767 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 11,757,283 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,114,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,219,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGNR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,850,702 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,500,115 shares during the same period.