Evercore ISI slashes price target on Hologic Inc. [HOLX] – find out why.

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] jumped around 1.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.77 at the close of the session, up 2.53%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Hologic Obtains European CE Mark for Use of Saliva Samples with COVID-19 Test.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) has obtained a CE Mark for the use of saliva samples with the Aptima® SARS-CoV-2 assay in Europe. The Aptima SARS-CoV-2 test is a molecular diagnostic assay that detects the genetic material of the pathogen causing COVID-19. The test runs on the fully automated Panther® system.

“This new CE Mark demonstrates our commitment to providing European consumers and healthcare providers as many options as possible to manage the ongoing pandemic,” said Jan Verstreken, Hologic’s group president, International. “While vaccination is helping stem the tide of COVID-19, we envision that testing will continue to play an important role, particularly in screening programs needed to reopen society.”.

Hologic Inc. stock is now -1.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOLX Stock saw the intraday high of $72.19 and lowest of $70.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.00, which means current price is +19.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 1969395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $82.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $88, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HOLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has HOLX stock performed recently?

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.05 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.95, while it was recorded at 70.37 for the last single week of trading, and 70.99 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.47 and a Gross Margin at +58.62. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.53.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.34. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of $191,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 2.35%.

Insider trade positions for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

There are presently around $17,356 million, or 97.30% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 38,581,318, which is approximately -1.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,188,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.99 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly 4.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 17,551,924 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 16,775,571 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 207,504,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,831,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,348 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,438,362 shares during the same period.