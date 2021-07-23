Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] Stock trading around $538.82 per share: What’s Next?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE: DPZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.13%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Domino’s Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 17.1%.

U.S. same store sales growth of 3.5%.

Over the last 12 months, DPZ stock rose by 38.47%. The one-year Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.51. The average equity rating for DPZ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.01 billion, with 38.70 million shares outstanding and 38.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 594.71K shares, DPZ stock reached a trading volume of 3030171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPZ shares is $447.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domino’s Pizza Inc. is set at 12.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for DPZ in the course of the last twelve months was 47.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

DPZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.13. With this latest performance, DPZ shares gained by 17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.91 for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 452.97, while it was recorded at 489.07 for the last single week of trading, and 401.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Domino’s Pizza Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.69 and a Gross Margin at +38.73. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Total Capital for DPZ is now 73.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.38. Additionally, DPZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 412.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 278.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] managed to generate an average of $34,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.76.Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DPZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DPZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. go to 11.21%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,808 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPZ stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,725,810, which is approximately 20.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,144,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in DPZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in DPZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domino’s Pizza Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE:DPZ] by around 6,456,789 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 3,736,168 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 28,425,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,618,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPZ stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,682,776 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,012,087 shares during the same period.