Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $80

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] gained 0.69% or 0.5 points to close at $72.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2104106 shares. The company report on July 17, 2021 that CP statement on TSB investigation update concerning fire in Lytton, B.C.

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) issued the following statement on the Transportation Safety Board of Canada’s (“TSB”) rail transportation safety investigation (R21V0143) update concerning the fire in Lytton, B.C.:.

The TSB posted an update regarding its investigation of potential train activity-related fire in the vicinity of Mile 98.3 of Canadian National (CN) Ashcroft Subdivision around the time of the wildfire in Lytton, B.C. on June 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $72.84, the shares rose to $73.28 and dropped to $72.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CP points out that the company has recorded 4.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, CP reached to a volume of 2104106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $86.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $390 to $440, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on CP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.67, while it was recorded at 72.04 for the last single week of trading, and 71.82 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 8.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

There are presently around $34,982 million, or 89.11% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 39,985,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in CP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.66 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 48.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

275 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 41,042,447 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 23,598,046 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 415,876,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,516,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,815,173 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,166,800 shares during the same period.