Baidu Inc. [BIDU] moved down -1.12: Why It’s Important

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $178.49 on 07/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $177.2501, while the highest price level was $181.4128. The company report on July 8, 2021 that AI is the Transformative Force Revolutionizing Future Human Development Over the Next 40 Years, Says Baidu CEO Robin Li at WAIC 2021.

Baidu’s chief says technological advancements can spur the gradual restoration of humanity to become a low-carbon society.

The importance of AI extends beyond economic growth, its true contribution towards society is the creation of social value.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.46 percent and weekly performance of -3.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 2270092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $310.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 250 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.82.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.01, while it was recorded at 178.58 for the last single week of trading, and 202.05 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.59%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,871 million, or 65.20% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,217,017, which is approximately 3.665% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,841,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.68 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -0.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 45,089,034 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 52,591,384 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 80,879,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,560,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,165,751 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,808,232 shares during the same period.