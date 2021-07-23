Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell -0.14% so far this year. What now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] gained 2.15% or 0.6 points to close at $28.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3099370 shares. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Axalta schedules second quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Monday, July 26. The release and supporting materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Robert W. Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at www.axalta.com/investorcall.

It opened the trading session at $28.16, the shares rose to $28.555 and dropped to $28.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXTA points out that the company has recorded -0.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, AXTA reached to a volume of 3099370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $38.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AXTA shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.51 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.16, while it was recorded at 28.56 for the last single week of trading, and 29.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.34 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.93. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $9,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 26.70%.

There are presently around $6,238 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,489,477, which is approximately -2.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,357,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.89 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $395.92 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly -40.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 29,665,833 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 39,373,198 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 149,748,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,787,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,083,339 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,972,807 shares during the same period.