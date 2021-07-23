Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] is -45.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] traded at a high on 07/21/21, posting a 3.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.38. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Announces Formation of Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Invest in Commercial Real Estate.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that it has formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“AGREE”), to invest in commercial real estate, targeting the middle-market segment in the Unites States. AGREE has appointed Christopher K. Wu as its Chief Executive Officer to lead this strategy.

Mr. Wu stated, “I’m pleased to lead the AGREE platform to invest opportunistically and create long-term value in commercial real estate sectors such as hospitality and multi-family housing properties, among others, nationwide.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3130052 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ault Global Holdings Inc. stands at 6.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.89%.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $121.14 million, with 49.77 million shares outstanding and 49.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 3130052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

How has DPW stock performed recently?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.50% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 473,109, which is approximately 407.944% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 394,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.71 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 20.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 1,605,595 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,226,226 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 128,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,702,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 619,569 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 586,178 shares during the same period.