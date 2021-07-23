Americold Realty Trust [COLD] Stock trading around $38.78 per share: What’s Next?

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] slipped around -0.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.78 at the close of the session, down -2.39%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced that the Company will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

Americold Realty Trust stock is now 3.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COLD Stock saw the intraday high of $39.03 and lowest of $38.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.29, which means current price is +17.73% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 5909411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $44.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for COLD shares from 42.50 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 768.86.

How has COLD stock performed recently?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.59, while it was recorded at 39.65 for the last single week of trading, and 37.05 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +16.88. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.15. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $1,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $10,441 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,922,389, which is approximately 11.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 24,646,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.79 million in COLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $696.16 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 17.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 24,971,563 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 25,076,596 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 219,200,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,248,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,784,312 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,080,504 shares during the same period.