Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $5

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] traded at a low on 07/22/21, posting a -3.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.12. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Amarin to Report Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2021.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin senior management to discuss the company’s second quarter and six month 2021 financial results and provide an operational update on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the company’s financial results earlier that day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:Amarin will host a conference call August 5, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss this information. The conference call can be heard live on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.amarincorp.com, or via telephone by dialing 888-506-0062 within the United States or 973-528-0011 from outside the United States and referencing conference ID 401474. A replay of the call will be made available for a period of two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-481-4010, PIN: 42077. A replay of the call will also be available through the company’s website shortly after the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1942992 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amarin Corporation plc stands at 3.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for AMRN stock reached $1.60 billion, with 394.64 million shares outstanding and 381.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 1942992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has AMRN stock performed recently?

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.20 and a Gross Margin at +78.26. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.93.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.56. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$18,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

There are presently around $575 million, or 36.80% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 26,453,422, which is approximately -5.496% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 16,896,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.61 million in AMRN stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $27.98 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 15.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 12,372,006 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 22,305,578 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 104,829,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,506,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,485,582 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,597,833 shares during the same period.