Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] Is Currently -3.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNA] price plunged by -3.55 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces $28 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21,357,744 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,678,872 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $1.311 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 2015376 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.85 and dropped to a low of $0.8042 until finishing in the latest session at $0.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

ALNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, ALNA shares dropped by -37.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.33 for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1704, while it was recorded at 0.8259 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3921 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALNA is now -105.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -117.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.66. Additionally, ALNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] managed to generate an average of -$801,098 per employee.Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 34.90% of ALNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNA stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,330,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 million in ALNA stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.44 million in ALNA stock with ownership of nearly -25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNA] by around 3,999,042 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,112,494 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,240,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,351,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,174 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 592,202 shares during the same period.