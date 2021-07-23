Agrify Corporation [AGFY] gain 43.72% so far this year. What now?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] traded at a high on 07/22/21, posting a 10.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.31. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University.

Introduces immersive program to assist Agrify customers and next-generation growers in cultivating high-value cannabis with efficiency at scale.

Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agricultural marketplace, announced the opening of Agrify University, a brand new 3,500 sq. ft. state-of-the art indoor vertical farming facility featuring Agrify’s latest technology and advanced cultivation methods. We believe this new immersive, hands-on project-based learning experience will empower Agrify customers and next-generation growers with the knowledge and education to successfully cultivate cannabis with efficiency at scale by leveraging the power of Agrify’s vertical farming units (“VFUs”) and the Agrify Insights software solution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3572688 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agrify Corporation stands at 15.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.28%.

The market cap for AGFY stock reached $390.92 million, with 20.30 million shares outstanding and 14.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.69K shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 3572688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46.

How has AGFY stock performed recently?

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.13.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.17 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 15.37 for the last single week of trading.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Insider trade positions for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

There are presently around $57 million, or 19.50% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,098,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 284,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 million in AGFY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.88 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 3,091,613 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 247,294 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 202,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,136,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,091,613 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.