ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $29

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] loss -6.32% or -1.5 points to close at $22.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2030131 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating Pimavanserin in Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis.

– Pimavanserin met the primary endpoint of reduced risk of relapse of psychosis by 2.8 fold compared to placebo.

– Pimavanserin met the secondary endpoint of significantly reducing trial discontinuation for any reason by 2.2 fold.

It opened the trading session at $24.36, the shares rose to $24.36 and dropped to $22.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACAD points out that the company has recorded -57.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ACAD reached to a volume of 2030131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $27.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $43 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $25, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on ACAD stock. On April 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACAD shares from 40 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

Trading performance analysis for ACAD stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.87 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.83, while it was recorded at 23.39 for the last single week of trading, and 37.57 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

There are presently around $3,250 million, or 94.10% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,910,704, which is approximately 0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,187,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.08 million in ACAD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $241.44 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly 2.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 13,944,184 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 16,881,748 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 115,388,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,214,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,046,478 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,479,464 shares during the same period.