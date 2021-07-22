why Evergy Inc. [EVRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.00

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $64.00 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Evergy to Host Virtual Investor Day September 21, 2021.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced it will host a Virtual Investor Day on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Senior management will provide an update on Evergy’s business strategy, operational highlights, sustainability profile and financial outlook.

Investors, analysts, and media may access a webcast of the event, which will be posted on the company’s website at investors.evergy.com. A replay will also be available on the website for those unable to listen live.

Evergy Inc. stock is now 15.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVRG Stock saw the intraday high of $64.74 and lowest of $63.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.64, which means current price is +23.27% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 2469695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $70 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EVRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has EVRG stock performed recently?

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.06 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.46, while it was recorded at 63.64 for the last single week of trading, and 57.95 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

There are presently around $12,209 million, or 84.90% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,131,583, which is approximately 0.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,886,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $745.07 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly 5.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

273 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 25,195,308 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 21,456,439 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 144,107,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,759,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,580,351 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,120,047 shares during the same period.