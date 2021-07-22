why American Express Company [AXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $155.11

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] jumped around 3.64 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $172.51 at the close of the session, up 2.16%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and C Preferred Stock.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and C Preferred Shares:.

A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $9,059.25 per share (which is equivalent to $9.05925 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2021.

American Express Company stock is now 42.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXP Stock saw the intraday high of $173.62 and lowest of $169.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 174.76, which means current price is +53.89% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3354971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Company [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $155.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $185 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.51.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.93, while it was recorded at 169.41 for the last single week of trading, and 135.97 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +69.21. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.16.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.05. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $48,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings analysis for American Express Company [AXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 42.30%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $117,940 million, or 86.20% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,609,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.99 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 753 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 33,887,157 shares. Additionally, 814 investors decreased positions by around 32,248,358 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 617,537,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,672,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,684,741 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 10,820,985 shares during the same period.