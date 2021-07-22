why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.23

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] jumped around 0.64 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.23 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that American Eagle Outfitters Announces 31% Dividend Increase Reflecting Strength in the Business, Financial Health and Confidence in Delivering Consistent Long-Term Growth.

The Board of Directors of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) approved a 31% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per share.

The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, up from $0.55 per share previously. The second quarter dividend is payable on July 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock is now 75.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEO Stock saw the intraday high of $36.10 and lowest of $35.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.99, which means current price is +78.83% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 3458915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $42.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $35, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.10, while it was recorded at 34.24 for the last single week of trading, and 26.45 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.22. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.89. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of -$5,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $6,315 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,853,928, which is approximately 93.463% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,554,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.66 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $484.25 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 2.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 41,301,734 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 47,021,131 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 90,937,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,259,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,669,222 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,580,330 shares during the same period.