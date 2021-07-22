Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gain 6.52% so far this year. What now?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] gained 1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $10.62 price per share at the time.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. represents 29.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $323.91 million with the latest information. UP stock price has been found in the range of $10.5001 to $11.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 571.99K shares, UP reached a trading volume of 2643105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for UP stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, UP shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] managed to generate an average of -$552,925 per employee.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

60 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 12,558,495 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,826,423 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,508,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,876,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,554,234 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 9,766,758 shares during the same period.