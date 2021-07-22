Wall Street Analyst Downgrade EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.68%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Results for August 5, 2021.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

Over the last 12 months, EOG stock rose by 49.01%. The one-year EOG Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.58. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.63 billion, with 583.65 million shares outstanding and 581.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, EOG stock reached a trading volume of 8102196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $97.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice dropped their target price from $88 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $100, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.30, while it was recorded at 73.23 for the last single week of trading, and 63.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.14 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.26. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of -$208,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

EOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 56.52%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,606 million, or 92.10% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 71,269,409, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 55,205,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in EOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.54 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly 6.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 39,117,640 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 40,218,801 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 441,024,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,360,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,745,008 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,911,074 shares during the same period.