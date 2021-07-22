Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] is 65.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] closed the trading session at $15.01 on 07/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.80, while the highest price level was $15.17. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Vuzix Expands Global Smart Glasses Healthcare Presence into Canada with TeleVU Innovation.

– Use cases include providing remote patient support for medical facilities in Northern Canada.

– TeleVU to demonstrate at upcoming HIMSS conference to be held in Las Vegas on August 9-13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.31 percent and weekly performance of -4.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, VUZI reached to a volume of 2846757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

VUZI stock trade performance evaluation

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, VUZI shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.50 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.94 for the last 200 days.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.40 and a Current Ratio set at 40.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $314 million, or 31.20% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,679,808, which is approximately -3.228% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MITSUBISHI UFJ KOKUSAI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., holding 2,783,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.78 million in VUZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.01 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 20.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 9,647,164 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,639,548 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,604,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,890,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,214,537 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,080,485 shares during the same period.