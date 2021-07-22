VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Is Currently 2.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] gained 2.67% or 0.08 points to close at $3.08 with a heavy trading volume of 2461242 shares. The company report on July 7, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Appoints Linda Bain to Board of Directors.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, announced that Linda Bain, Chief Financial Officer of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Bain is an accomplished financial and business executive with more than two decades of finance, strategy, and board experience in both small and large public companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

“Linda has extensive experience driving the business and financial strategy of biotech companies and we are delighted to be able to welcome her to our Board,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO. “Linda’s proven track record of translating scientific achievements into organizational and financial growth, and her deep knowledge of the life sciences industry and financial management will make her an instrumental director as VBI prepares for the corporate milestones and evolution ahead.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.029, the shares rose to $3.12 and dropped to $2.9943, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VBIV points out that the company has recorded -6.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, VBIV reached to a volume of 2461242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 875.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for VBIV stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

There are presently around $372 million, or 53.20% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,681,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.54 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $42.68 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly 5.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 7,108,051 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,508,897 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 106,246,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,862,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,604,709 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,687,675 shares during the same period.