The Southern Company [SO] Is Currently -0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.50%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Georgia Power launches new series of interactive STEM-based videos.

New “do-at-home” experiments offer students learning-fun this summer and beyond.

Georgia Power’s Learning Power team continues to support summer learning and STEM enrichment for students by rolling out new “experiment” videos. The experiments cover a variety of STEM and energy efficiency topics with hands-on activities requiring only a few basic supplies, most of which can be found around the house. Learning Power’s video library will contain a total of 12 engaging videos, including two Spanish versions.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock rose by 14.49%. The one-year The Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.18. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.04 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 3941972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $67.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.06, while it was recorded at 62.87 for the last single week of trading, and 61.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.48.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.59. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $113,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.50%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,637 million, or 60.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,704,106, which is approximately 0.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,983,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.26 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly -0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 680 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 29,658,394 shares. Additionally, 666 investors decreased positions by around 23,975,918 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 577,330,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,964,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,195,069 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,425,195 shares during the same period.