Stifel lifts Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.13%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $1 Billion of Senior Notes Due 2032.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) announced that it has priced an offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”), which represents a $200 million increase in the previously announced size of the offering. The price to investors will be 100.000% of the principal amount of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its senior secured ABL facility and to pay related transaction fees and expenses, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, BLDR stock rose by 101.80%. The one-year Builders FirstSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.2. The average equity rating for BLDR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.50 billion, with 206.57 million shares outstanding and 204.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, BLDR stock reached a trading volume of 5474695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BLDR shares from 44 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

BLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.13. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.87, while it was recorded at 42.04 for the last single week of trading, and 41.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Builders FirstSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BLDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,263 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,926,344, which is approximately 5.421% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,165,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.26 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $703.8 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly 13.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR] by around 24,336,725 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 42,571,220 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 139,217,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,125,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,098,174 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 16,082,007 shares during the same period.