Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] gain 19.45% so far this year. What now?

Sleep Number Corporation [NASDAQ: SNBR] traded at a low on 07/21/21, posting a -12.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $97.78. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Sleep Number Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook.

Year-to-date demand up more than 40% versus 2019; drove 18% average demand growth over the last twelve quarters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3256674 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sleep Number Corporation stands at 6.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for SNBR stock reached $2.39 billion, with 25.38 million shares outstanding and 23.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 448.78K shares, SNBR reached a trading volume of 3256674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNBR shares is $132.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sleep Number Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $73 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Sleep Number Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNBR stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SNBR shares from 39 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sleep Number Corporation is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22.

How has SNBR stock performed recently?

Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.23. With this latest performance, SNBR shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.19, while it was recorded at 106.50 for the last single week of trading, and 101.73 for the last 200 days.

Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.96 and a Gross Margin at +62.27. Sleep Number Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.50.

Return on Total Capital for SNBR is now 46.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 140.76. Additionally, SNBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 161.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] managed to generate an average of $29,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Sleep Number Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sleep Number Corporation go to 20.20%.

Insider trade positions for Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]

There are presently around $2,262 million, or 97.20% of SNBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,130,954, which is approximately -1.208% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,732,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.19 million in SNBR stocks shares; and DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, currently with $194.0 million in SNBR stock with ownership of nearly -20.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sleep Number Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Sleep Number Corporation [NASDAQ:SNBR] by around 1,119,678 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 3,088,219 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 18,924,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,132,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNBR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,135 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 268,945 shares during the same period.