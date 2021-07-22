Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $105

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $96.54 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.39—Including Charges for Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments and Exit Costs—and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.57, Reflecting Organic Growth of 17.8%.

Revises 2021 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS Forecast to a Range of $5.76 to $5.86 and Raises Organic Growth to Around 12% to 14%.

Regulatory News:.

Philip Morris International Inc. represents 1.56 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $151.09 billion with the latest information. PM stock price has been found in the range of $95.2119 to $96.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 4096216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $107.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 136.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.23, while it was recorded at 97.52 for the last single week of trading, and 87.19 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 13.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $112,394 million, or 75.90% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,563,138, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,074,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.7 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.69 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -3.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 869 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 56,258,358 shares. Additionally, 780 investors decreased positions by around 50,146,143 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 1,057,821,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,164,226,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,686,700 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,881,088 shares during the same period.