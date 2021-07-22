PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] Is Currently -0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ: PRFX] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.64 during the day while it closed the day at $3.14. The company report on May 13, 2021 that PainReform Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2021.

Reports continued progress towards start of Phase 3 trials.

PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company also announces it has finalized the protocol for its Phase 3 clinical trials of PRF-110 for the treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy surgery for submission to the regulatory authorities.

PainReform Ltd. stock has also gained 10.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRFX stock has inclined by 1.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.77% and lost -29.75% year-on date.

The market cap for PRFX stock reached $31.60 million, with 10.06 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.06K shares, PRFX reached a trading volume of 8325407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PainReform Ltd. is set at 0.46

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.18. With this latest performance, PRFX shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRFX is now -19.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] managed to generate an average of -$2,026,500 per employee.

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 45.57% of PRFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRFX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 839,346, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.10% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 330,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in PRFX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $87000.0 in PRFX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PainReform Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ:PRFX] by around 1,158,284 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,000 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 52,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,220,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRFX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 889,890 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,000 shares during the same period.