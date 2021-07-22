ONEOK Inc. [OKE] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $55

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] traded at a high on 07/21/21, posting a 2.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.46. The company report on July 22, 2021 that ONEOK Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.74 per share.

The dividend is payable Aug. 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 2, 2021.——————————————————————————————————————-ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation’s premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2699644 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ONEOK Inc. stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for OKE stock reached $24.34 billion, with 445.89 million shares outstanding and 442.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 2699644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $53.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has OKE stock performed recently?

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.58, while it was recorded at 52.76 for the last single week of trading, and 44.99 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.48 and a Gross Margin at +23.96. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.68. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $212,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 9.16%.

Insider trade positions for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $15,477 million, or 66.40% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,937,171, which is approximately 1.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,319,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 10.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 15,385,726 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 18,485,332 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 255,636,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,508,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,352 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,082,064 shares during the same period.