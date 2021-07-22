Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] Stock trading around $4.04 per share: What’s Next?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ: NVFY] loss -10.02% or -0.45 points to close at $4.04 with a heavy trading volume of 8580983 shares. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Nova LifeStyle Exhibits New Design Line at First High Point Market Furniture Trade Show Following Pandemic.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully exhibited a new design line at the High Point Market furniture trade show June 5th thru 9th.

Tawny Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “The event is always a special place for our company to display our product lines and interact with buyers from all over the world. We have been very active in our sales and marketing strategy throughout the pandemic as well as speaking and meeting with loyal current and prospective customers like Nebraska Furniture Mart, Regency Furniture, El Dorado Furniture and Slumberland to name a few. I am very pleased with our overall strategy a few years ago that had us shift to higher margin products and our continued inventory buildup which allows us to be able to fulfill orders in a timely fashion and stay competitive even with the tremendous delay of shipment and increase of the freight charges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.66, the shares rose to $5.50 and dropped to $3.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVFY points out that the company has recorded 40.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -178.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 647.24K shares, NVFY reached to a volume of 8580983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova LifeStyle Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for NVFY stock

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.17. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 40.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.80 for the last 200 days.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -231.76 and a Gross Margin at -175.26. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -226.88.

Return on Total Capital for NVFY is now -46.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.31. Additionally, NVFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] managed to generate an average of -$735,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 28.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.20% of NVFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVFY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 134,368, which is approximately 119.484% of the company’s market cap and around 37.46% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in NVFY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.14 million in NVFY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ:NVFY] by around 115,084 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 163,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVFY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,462 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.